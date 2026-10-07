Thursday’s weather: A partly cloudy, and cool to warm day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 8 October 2026.

Expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day in South Africa on Thursday, 8 October, with a chance of drizzle in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to The South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 8 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the Greater Taung Local Municipality in the North West.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 08-09 October 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts on Friday.#saws #WeatherOutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/y8YAfwiI8F — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 6, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 8 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment and morning fog over the eastern Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

Cloudy skies await in the east at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect cloudy conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and windy in the east in the afternoon; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm to hot but cool in places in the west.

Western Cape:

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected, becoming partly cloudy along the southeast coast in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise a fine and warm day awaits.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places along the escarpment; otherwise it will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.