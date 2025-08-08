Weather alert: A wet and windy Women’s Day ahead in the Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 9 August 2025.

Strong winds, rough seas and disruptive rainfall await Western Cape residents on Women’s Day, while partly cloudy skies are expected in most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 08-09 August 2025:

A cold front will make landfall in Western Cape tomorrow, resulting in cloudy conditions with 30-60% showers and rain in the south-western parts of RSA, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.#saws #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/debpdYMuJC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 8, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 9 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds between the Western Cape’s Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the afternoon until Sunday. This could result in small vessels and personal watercrafts taking in water and capsizing in places.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves in the Western Cape has also been issued. Expect conditions that could hamper navigation at sea between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by Sunday morning.

Furthermore, Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads and low-lying areas in Cederberg, Bergrivier, Saldanha Bay, Swartland, the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, and the western parts of the Overberg district in the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for strong damaging winds leading to localised damage to informal settlements, as well as risk of runaway fires in the central parts of the Northern Cape and Dr Beyers Naude and Inxuba Yethemba local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings:

Expect extreme high fire conditions in the Ubuntu Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

ALSO READ: ‘Below-normal’ winter rainfall: Current levels of SA’s largest and most popular dams

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 9 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine conditions at first, otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool, but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, except in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cool conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Expect fine, windy and cool to cold weather, but cloudy to partly cloudy in the west and south-west where isolated showers and rain are expected.

Western Cape:

Morning mist is expected over the western and southern parts, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold, but cloudy in the west. Isolated to scattered showers and rain except in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in the south, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise conditions will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy weather in places in the morning, with fog over the south-central interior. Otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.