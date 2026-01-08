Heavy downpours in 5 provinces and mostly warm weather expected on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with hot and humid conditions expected in other parts of KZN and in the Northern Cape on Friday, 9 January.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 9 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours in the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and North West, southern parts of Gauteng, the Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga (except for the extreme north), and the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

As a result, expect damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, the southwestern parts of the North West, western and central parts of the Free State, and the western and extreme northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Expect hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions in the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of Sarah Baartman, Amathole, Chris Hani, OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 08 – 09 January 2026.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers & thundershowers anticipated from the afternoon. Otherwise, fine & hot to very hot.#saws pic.twitter.com/56O1oJZdFT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 9 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly a cloudy and warm to hot day with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest and extreme northeast.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east and extreme north, but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east. It will become windy in the south by the evening.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and hot but very hot in the central and eastern parts, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy conditions over the southern parts with morning light rain in the southeast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the northwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day, becoming cloudy in the south by the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the northeast. Isolated showers and rain are expected south of the escarpment in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places over the extreme northern and southwestern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northeast. It will become cloudy in the evening.