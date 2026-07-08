Weather alert: No weather warnings for Thursday, but morning frost and fog expected

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 9 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says there will be no severe warnings for Thursday, but expect morning frost in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and fog patches in the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 9 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 08 – 09 July 2026.

Fine & cold to cool conditions are expected, but it will be cloudy along the east & south coasts of the RSA with isolated to scattered rain & showers possible. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/V6JVciKBwg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 9 July 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday, 9 July.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 9 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather with morning frost in places.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places over the Highveld; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the extreme east.

Limpopo:

The day in Limpopo will be fine, with cool to warm temperatures.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits for North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning frost in place in the east and along the Lesotho border; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the northern parts of the West Coast; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but cloudy and cold over the southern and eastern parts with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior in the early morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be isolated to scattered morning showers along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but cloudy with isolated showers along the coast and in the adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cold to cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the east with evening showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.