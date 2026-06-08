A fine and cool to cold Tuesday awaits

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 June 2026.

A fine and cool to cold day has been forecast across South Africa for Tuesday, 9 June, with fog patches and showers expected in some provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 9 June 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for June.

Extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, 09-10 June 2026:

Fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy in places on Tuesday with isolated showers and rain in the south-east.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/zHt74CSty0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 7, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 9 June:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool conditions, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and cool but warm in the east.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to cold day.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches in places in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in places along the coast; otherwise, a fine and cool day waits.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers of rain in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers of rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in the southwest. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and east.