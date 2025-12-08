Weather alert: Eight provinces brace for thunderstorms and fire risk

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 9 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy storms, hail and strong winds expected in many regions, while extreme fire danger threatens Western and Northern Cape areas.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 9 December 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 08 – 09 December 2025.

Partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/hNB5fapOLn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2025

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 9 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas; excessive lightning; large amounts of small hail and large hail in an open area; as well as strong damaging winds are expected over the south-western parts of North West, eastern and northern parts of Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (except for the extreme northeast), Mpumalanga Highveld and escarpment areas, as well as the south-western parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State, as well as the West Coast district and the Beaufort West local municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 8 December 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be very hot.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in the southwest; otherwise, it will be isolated, except in the Lowveld where it will be very hot.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits the North West with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except the southwestern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot, but very hot in places in the east where it will become partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions in the northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. It will become cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and rain over the southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be hot in the north-western interior, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon, but scattered along the coast west of Gqeberha. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are also expected in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered south of the escarpment, except in the extreme north-west where it will be hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the extreme north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.