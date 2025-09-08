Weather alert: A wet, thunderous Tuesday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, while rain is expected to touch down in most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow.

Partly cloudy and warm to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country with possible severe thunderstorms over Mpumalanga, KZN and the eastern parts of Free State. #saws pic.twitter.com/kU67sxGWuz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 8, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 9 September

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issues a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, excessive lightning and hail in the eastern and south-eastern parts of the Free State, north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. This may lead to major travel disruptions and damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements, vehicles.

Fire danger

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the central and northern parts of the country.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 9 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Conditions will be partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and warm. It will be hot in places in the north.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine in the north-west.

Western Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches will start the day, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy, windy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm but cool weather in the south-west, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.