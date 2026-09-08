Weather alert: A cool to warm Wednesday with fire danger in WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 September 2026.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected in most parts of South Africa on Wednesday, 9 September, while the Laingsburg Local Municipality in the Western Cape braces for high fire danger conditions.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 9 September 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Laingsburg Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Extended weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, 09-10 September 2026:

Fine in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.#saws #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/5bE6WTRrza — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 9 September:

Gauteng:

There will be morning fog patches in the south; otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise. it will be cloudy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

North West:

Cloudy skies await in the north at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west, where it will be hot in places.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected along the west coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy over the southwest and south coast from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cool in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cool day in the extreme northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, a partly cloudy and cool to warm day awaits.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.