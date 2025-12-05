Weather alert: Heavy downpours and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours in parts of the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga on Saturday, 6 December.

Here is what to know.

Weather warnings for 6 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the Free State, southwestern parts of the North West, northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Saws says this could possibly result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas, excessive lightning, large amounts of small hail, wind damages to infrastructure.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and the southwestern parts of the Western Cape.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected today over the central and eastern parts of the country. Moist air circulates into the south-eastern parts of the country from the Indian Ocean tomorrow, providing favourable conditions for showers over central and eastern parts. pic.twitter.com/vf7jCkaEqU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 5, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 6 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm, but hot to very hot weather in the Lowveld, becoming cloudy in afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine conditions becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south west. It will be cloudy in the west.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and hot to very hot in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Morning Fog is expected along the coast.

Western Cape:

Expect a fine day in the west; otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot over Bergrivier Municipality. It will be cool in places over the southern parts, with light rain along the southeastern parts in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but scattered thundershowers in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cool, but warm in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but widespread in the northwestern interior.