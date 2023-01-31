Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in parts of KZN

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding and strong winds are expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

This as extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kareeberg and Ubuntu local Municipalities of Northern Cape as well as the Beaufort West local Municipality of Western Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the northern Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

North West: Cloudy and warm weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm in the extreme west with morning fog long the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north east where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly at first, otherwise fresh.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the extreme north-eastern parts. A chance of light rain is expected over the extreme south-eastern parts during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to westerly to south-westerly, but westerly east of George, becoming strong north of Cape Columbine in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot with morning fog south of the escarpment, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, but strong north of Richard’s Bay. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.