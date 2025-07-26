Level 2 weather warning: Damaging winds and cold conditions expected on Sunday

Here's what to expect on Sunday, 27 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

“A surface high ridges along the KZN coast today [Saturday] and tomorrow [Sunday], resulting in strong winds with an average speed of 20 to 25KT gusting 35 to 40KT from tomorrow early morning until late afternoon,” warned the weather service.

This is expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Richtersveld and Nama-Khoi municipalities in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape on Sunday.

The Richsterveld municipality in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape should be on alert for extremely high fire danger conditions.

“Very cold” conditions are expected in the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with rain and showers in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with rain and showers in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

North West: Fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cold, but very cold in places in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Frosty areas over the southern interior at first, otherwise fine, windy and cold to cool but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Frosty areas over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool to cold in the east and along the south coast, with light rain in the extreme south-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly in the west and south-west, but light southerly in the south, where it will become moderate easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and rain in the south, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly, becoming light to moderate south-easterly by late morning, but moderate north-easterly by the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in the evening. Light snow is possible on the mountain tops in the south.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the south in the afternoon, spreading to the east in the evening. It will become moderate north-easterly in the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the extreme north-western interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly, becoming light in the south by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.