Weather update: Snowfall and ‘very cold’ weather expected this week

Here's what to expect this week.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal wind and waves between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Monday.

These conditions will make navigation difficult for small vessels/personal watercraft and disrupt beachfront activities.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service expects very cold and wet conditions, with snowfall expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, especially over the Drakensberg area and the southern parts of the Free State and the Lesotho border.

Farmers are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the negative impact of the adverse weather conditions.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West: Morning frost in the south, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm but cold in the south, where it will become partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape: Fine to partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy over the south coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon, but scattered over the south-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to southwesterly along the south coast at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching near gale along the south-west coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine at first, becoming cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated evening showers and rain in places south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain over the south-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but fresh in the north at times, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.