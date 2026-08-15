Weather update: Here’s what to expect on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 16 August 2026.

Fine and cool to warm weather is expected across much of South Africa on Sunday, 16 August, while extremely high fire danger conditions have been forecast in three provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 16 August 2026

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Ubuntu Municipality of the Northern Cape, Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape and Dr Beyers Naude Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Saws has issued no impact-based warnings or advisories for Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 16 August:

Gauteng:

It will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool weather is expected.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and cool.

North West:

Residents can expect fine and cool conditions.

Free State:

It will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected along the west coast and south-eastern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-westerly in the west, but moderate to fresh north-easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and warm. Along the coast, winds will be light to moderate northerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm conditions are expected, with light to moderate north-easterly winds along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy with morning fog in the extreme north-east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Along the coast, winds will be light and variable in the north at first, otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly. The winds will spread to Kosi Bay by the evening and reach fresh at times south of Richards Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.