Weather warning: Why Gauteng’s thunderstorms could be hectic on Sunday

Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and intense lightning are expected in these areas.

El Niño is here, according to Weather Hooligan Juandre Vorster, and all the rain Gauteng has experienced over the past few days could be setting the province up for a potentially destructive Sunday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and intense lightning are expected, as rising temperatures combine with moisture already in the atmosphere.

Vorster warned that recent rainfall, high humidity, and daytime heating could create conditions for powerful thunderstorms capable of causing significant damage in a relatively short period.

And while residents might be getting used to the daily afternoon downpours, Sunday’s storms could pack a much more dangerous punch.

“All the rain we’ve been having for the last few days has created a lot of humidity in Gauteng, which is going to cause heat-induced thunderstorms for Sunday,” Vorster predicted.

Picture: Weather Hooligan

The areas that could be affected

Warm, moist air rising into cooler layers of the atmosphere can create unstable conditions, allowing thunderclouds to develop rapidly. Depending on atmospheric conditions, these storms can produce heavy rainfall, hail, lightning and damaging winds.

Vorster said thunderstorms could begin developing between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, with some forming directly over or northwest of Johannesburg rather than travelling long distances before reaching the city.

He identified Diepsloot, Krugersdorp, Lenasia and areas across the western parts of Gauteng as particularly vulnerable, while Brakpan and other East Rand suburbs could also experience severe storms.

Unlike prolonged periods of steady rainfall, Sunday’s thunderstorms could be intense but relatively short-lived.

“It’s the characteristics of a cluster cell. They’re very damaging. They’re severe, but they clear quickly,” Vorster said.

He said some storms will likely last only a couple of hours, with straight-line winds capable of damaging roofs, uprooting trees and bringing down infrastructure.

“We’ll be looking out for straight-line winds and heavy hail possibilities tomorrow,” he said.

Vorster advised residents to reconsider outdoor sporting activities on Sunday afternoon, particularly golf and other activities in exposed areas.

“Just take cover. Cover your pets. Cover your cars for hail,” he said.