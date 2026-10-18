Weather warnings: Severe storms, damaging winds and fire for Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Monday, 19 October 2026.

Partly cloudy, warm to hot weather has been forecast across much of South Africa on Monday, 19 October, with severe thunderstorms and damaging winds expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern Free State.

Dangerous fire conditions are also expected in several provinces.

Here is what weather to expect on Monday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings: Monday, 19 October 2026

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over most of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), except along the south coast and adjacent interior. The storms could result in damage to infrastructure and the flooding of susceptible roads and bridges.

Another yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging winds over the eastern parts of the Free State, as well as the western and eastern parts of KZN. The winds could lead to navigation problems at sea along the coast and difficulty for high-sided vehicles driving on certain routes until Tuesday morning.

Lastly, a yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging winds and waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline. This could result in localised disruption of beachfront activities, small harbours and/or ports until Tuesday morning.

Fire warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over northern KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of both the Free State and North West, northern parts of Gauteng and the central and south-western parts of Limpopo.

Heatwave

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Mpumalanga Highveld, the southern parts of the Mpumalanga Lowveld and the south-western bushveld of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 19 October 2026:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme south. It will be hot in places in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”. Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south as well as in the Lowveld, where it will be very hot. It will be windy over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley. It will become partly cloudy in the south-west.

North West:

Expect partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape:

It will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the morning over the central and eastern interior, but scattered along the eastern parts of the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with widespread rain and showers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with widespread rain and showers. Thunderstorms are likely over the interior in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the northern parts, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.