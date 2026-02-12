Weather

Wet and rumbling skies? Gauteng’s weekend forecast

Oratile Mashilo

12 February 2026

SA Weather Service forecasts showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg on Saturday.

Gauteng weekend weather

Gauteng residents can expect a wet and stormy start to the weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg on Saturday.

Pretoria: Showers and thundershowers

In Pretoria, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers” at 2am, with temperatures sitting at 25°C and humidity at 50%. Winds will blow from the south-west at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).

By 8am, rain showers are expected, with temperatures dropping to 22°C and humidity rising to 65%. Winds will shift to the north-east at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

At 2pm, “showers and thundershowers” are forecast again, with temperatures climbing to 24°C and humidity remaining at 65%. Similar conditions are expected at 8pm, with temperatures at 25°C and south winds at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

Saws predicts a minimum temperature of 19°C and a maximum of 31°C for Saturday in Pretoria. The rain amount is forecast at 5mm, with a 60% probability of rain.

On Sunday, rain showers are expected at 8am, with humidity at 70% and temperatures at 20°C. Winds will blow from the east at 15.0kt.

Sunday’s overview shows a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 27°C, with 5mm of rain and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Johannesburg: 10mm of rain expected Saturday

In Johannesburg, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers” at 2am on Saturday, with temperatures at 22°C and humidity at 55%. Winds will be south-westerly at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).

At 8am, rain showers are expected, with temperatures at 20°C and humidity increasing to 70%. Winds will shift to the north-north-west at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

“Showers and thundershowers” are forecast at both 2pm and 8pm, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 23°C.

Saturday’s minimum temperature is set at 18°C, with a maximum of 28°C. Saws forecasts 10mm of rain and a 60% chance of rainfall.

On Sunday, rain showers are expected at 08h00 with temperatures at 18°C and humidity at 70%. By 8pm, conditions are expected to be cloudy, with temperatures at 20°C and humidity at 65%.

Sunday’s overview for Johannesburg indicates a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C. Saws forecasts 5mm of rain with a 30% probability of precipitation.

