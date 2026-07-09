What Gauteng’s weather has in store this weekend

Temperatures will remain typical for winter, with no rain forecast for Saturday or Sunday

Gauteng residents can expect a dry and settled weekend, with clear to mostly clear conditions forecast across Johannesburg and Pretoria and no chance of rain, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast indicates cool mornings and mild afternoon temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday, making for stable winter weather across the province.

Cool starts, pleasant afternoons in Pretoria

In Pretoria, temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 8°C and a maximum of 21°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saws forecasts mostly clear conditions on Saturday and clear skies on Sunday. The weather service also predicts no rainfall with a 0% probability throughout the weekend.

Light south-westerly winds are expected on Saturday, with a forecast wind speed of 0.19km/h, while winds are expected to shift to an east-north-easterly direction on Sunday at around 9.26km/h.

Humidity is forecast at around 30% on Saturday before increasing to 50% on Sunday.

Johannesburg to remain dry

Johannesburg is also expected to experience mild winter conditions throughout the weekend.

The city is forecast to record minimum temperatures of 8°C on both Saturday and Sunday, with daytime highs reaching 17°C.

According to Saws, Saturday will be mostly clear, followed by clear skies on Sunday.

The weather service forecasts no rainfall on either day.

Saturday is expected to bring very light southwesterly winds of 0.19km/h, while Sunday’s winds are forecast to come from the northeast at 9.26km/h.

Humidity levels are expected to rise slightly from 25% on Saturday to 45% on Sunday.

Dry weekend across Gauteng

The forecast suggests stable weather conditions across Gauteng, with no rainfall expected in either Pretoria or Johannesburg.

Saws forecasts mostly clear to clear skies throughout the weekend, accompanied by cool mornings, comfortable daytime temperatures and generally light winds.

Residents planning outdoor activities can expect dry conditions across both cities, with temperatures remaining typical for winter and no rain forecast for Saturday or Sunday.