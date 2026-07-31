What the weather has in store for Cape Town

The forecast shows clear skies dominating much of the weekend, with light winds and comfortable daytime conditions.

Cape Town residents can expect a dry winter weekend, with no rain forecast and temperatures peaking on Saturday before easing on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service.

The forecast shows clear skies dominating much of the weekend, with light winds and comfortable daytime conditions.

Warmer Saturday ahead

The weather service forecasts a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 27°C for Saturday.

The day will begin with high-level clouds during the early morning before skies clear by the afternoon and evening.

At 2am and 8am, temperatures are expected to remain at 14°C, with humidity levels of 50% and 40%, respectively. Winds will blow from the east at 9.26km/h (5 knots).

By 2pm, the mercury is expected to reach 23°C under clear skies, while humidity drops to 30%. Winds will shift to the west-northwest but remain light at 9.26km/h (5 knots).

Clear conditions are expected to continue into the evening, with temperatures returning to 14°C by 8pm. Winds will turn north-northwest while maintaining the same speed.

The weather service forecasts 0mm of rainfall and a 0% probability of rain throughout Saturday.

Cooler conditions on Sunday

Sunday is expected to be cooler, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 20°C.

The weather service forecasts clear skies throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to be 14°C at 2am before dipping to 12°C at 8am. Humidity will increase from 50% overnight to 60% during the morning.

By 2pm, temperatures are forecast to reach 19°C, with humidity at 50%. Winds will blow from the northwest at 9.26km/h (5 knots).

Evening temperatures will settle at 14°C, while humidity rises to 70%. Winds will shift to the north-northwest, remaining light.

The weather service again forecasts 0mm of rainfall and a 0% chance of rain for Sunday.