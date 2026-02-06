Time to get out and about: What weather to expect in Cape Town this weekend

The forecast shows similar weather patterns for both Saturday and Sunday, with no rain expected throughout the weekend.

Cape Town residents can expect a stable and dry weekend, with partly cloudy skies during the day and clear conditions at night, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saturday forecast

Saws predicts partly cloudy conditions for most of Saturday, clearing later in the evening. In the early hours around 2am, humidity is expected to sit at 85%, with a temperature of 20°C and a south-easterly wind blowing at 18.5km/h.

By 8am, conditions remain partly cloudy, with temperatures rising slightly to 21°C. Winds are forecast to shift south-westerly and ease significantly to 0.2km/h, while humidity drops to 80%.

At 2pm, Cape Town reaches warmer daytime conditions of around 23°C, with partly cloudy skies and south-south-westerly winds picking up again to 18.5km/h. Humidity is expected to dip to 75%.

Clear skies are forecast by 8pm, with temperatures cooling to 20°C and southerly winds continuing at 18.5km/h.

In its overview, Saws said Saturday will have a minimum temperature of 19°C and a maximum of 25°C, with 0mm of rain and a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday outlook mirrors Saturday

Sunday’s weather is expected to closely mirror Saturday’s conditions, offering another dry and mild day for the Mother City.

In the early morning at 2am, temperatures will again sit at 20°C, with 85% humidity and south-easterly winds of 18.5km/h. Partly cloudy conditions persist into the morning.

By 8am, temperatures rise to 21°C, humidity eases to 80%, and winds weaken significantly as they turn south-westerly.

The afternoon forecast for 2pm shows temperatures peaking at 23°C, with partly cloudy skies and south-south-westerly winds blowing at 18.5km/h. Humidity levels are expected to remain at 75%.

Clear skies return by 8pm, with temperatures dropping back to 20°C and southerly winds continuing at moderate strength.

Saws said Sunday’s overall conditions will again see a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 25°C, with no rainfall expected and a 0% chance of rain.

The consistent forecast suggests favourable conditions for outdoor activities across Cape Town, with dry weather and moderate winds expected to persist throughout the weekend.

