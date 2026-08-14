What weather Cape Town residents can expect this weekend

Cape Town can expect a dry weekend, with mild daytime temperatures and cloudy to partly cloudy conditions

Cape Town residents can expect a mild weekend, with temperatures reaching 19°C on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast shows no rain is expected across the weekend, with a 0% probability of rainfall and a forecast rain amount of 0mm on both days.

Saturday starts cloudy

Saturday will begin with cloudy conditions and a temperature of 11°C at 2am, while humidity will sit at 90%.

Fog is expected at 8am, with the temperature remaining at 11°C and humidity at 90%. Conditions are forecast to become partly cloudy by 2pm, when temperatures will reach a high of 19°C.

By 8pm, fog is expected to return, with the temperature dropping to 14°C and humidity increasing to 85%.

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 19°C for Saturday.

Winds will vary throughout the day, moving from north-northeasterly at 2am to southwesterly at 8am, then south-southwesterly at 2pm and south-southeasterly at 8pm.

The strongest forecast wind speed is 9.26km/h, or 5 knots.

Sunday remains mild

Sunday will also bring mild conditions, with cloudy skies in the early hours and temperatures of 13°C at 2am and 12°C at 8am.

The weather is expected to become partly cloudy by 2pm, when temperatures will reach 19°C. Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue into the evening, with the temperature dropping to 14°C at 8pm.

Humidity is forecast at 90% during the early morning before dropping to 60% in the afternoon and rising to 85% by 8pm.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is expected to be 10°C, while the maximum will reach 19°C.

Winds will blow from the west-northwest at 2am, shifting to northerly at 8am and northwesterly at 2pm and 8pm. The wind speed is forecast to reach 18.52km/h, or 10 knots, at 2pm.

Saws forecasts 0mm of rain and a 0% chance of rain for Sunday.

Overall, Cape Town can expect a dry weekend, with mild daytime temperatures and cloudy to partly cloudy conditions.