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What weather Gauteng residents can expect this weekend

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

20 August 2026

01:47 pm

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Gauteng residents can look forward to warm weather, although cooler mornings will be a feature of the weekend

Gauteng weekend weather Joburg Pretoria

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Gauteng residents can expect a largely clear and dry weekend, with temperatures climbing into the high 20s in Pretoria and the mid-20s in Johannesburg, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service forecasts no rainfall on Saturday or Sunday in the two major Gauteng centres.

Pretoria set for warm Saturday

Pretoria is expected to experience clear skies for most of Saturday, with the temperature forecast to reach a maximum of 28°C.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15°C, while humidity levels will remain relatively low throughout the day.

According to the forecast, Saturday will begin with clear skies before becoming “mostly clear” in the morning. Clear skies are expected during the afternoon, followed by mostly clear conditions in the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 18°C during the early morning and rise to 27°C by 2pm before settling at around 23°C in the evening.

The capital is expected to remain dry, with a 0% probability of rain forecast.

Sunday will remain mostly clear to clear, with a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 29°C. The forecast also records a 0% probability of rainfall.

Johannesburg cooler but dry

Johannesburg will experience similar conditions, although temperatures are expected to remain slightly lower than in Pretoria.

Saturday will bring mostly clear skies, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 14°C to a maximum of 26°C.

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Early morning temperatures are expected to sit at 16°C before rising to 25°C in the afternoon and easing to 21°C by the evening.

Saws forecasts no rainfall for Saturday.

Sunday will remain mostly clear before becoming clear, with temperatures expected to range between 14°C and 26°C.

The forecast shows no rainfall on Sunday either.

Winds will remain generally light to moderate across both cities, with Johannesburg expected to experience its strongest winds on Saturday afternoon at about 18.52km/h.

With dry conditions and clear skies expected across the weekend, Gauteng residents can look forward to settled weather, although cooler morning temperatures will remain a feature of the weekend.

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Gauteng Johannesburg Pretoria South African Weather Service (Saws)
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