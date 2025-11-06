What’s brewing over Gauteng this weekend? SA weather service explains

Friday’s weather will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible by the afternoon.

Residents across Gauteng can expect a mild but changeable weekend with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of showers and thundershowers in some areas, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said cloudy conditions will mainly affect the eastern parts of the country, with showers expected to move across the interior as the weekend progresses.

For Gauteng, Thobela said Friday’s weather would be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible by the afternoon.

He warned that severe thunderstorms could develop, bringing minor impacts such as localised flooding, damaging winds, and hail.

Pretoria: Warm and mostly cloudy

Pretoria is expected to remain mostly cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 15°C and 25°C.

The weather service forecasts rain showers early in the morning, clearing up by midday. Humidity will range from 75% in the early hours to 45% by the afternoon, then slightly rise in the evening.

“Saturday will begin with rain showers before becoming cloudy and partly cloudy later in the day,” it said.

Winds will blow from the east-northeast at 10 knots (around 18km/h) in the morning, weakening to 5 knots (9km/h) later.

Sunday will be warmer, with a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 27°C. The weather service forecasts partly cloudy conditions and a 30% chance of light rain, with around 3mm expected.

Johannesburg: Thundershowers expected

Johannesburg will experience cooler conditions, with Saturday’s temperatures ranging between 14°C and 22°C.

The city will start with rain showers early in the morning, becoming cloudy by midday and partly cloudy in the evening, though no rainfall is expected.

Winds will shift from the northeast to north, blowing between 5 and 10 knots (9–18km/h).

Sunday will bring a 60% chance of rain, including showers and thundershowers by evening, with temperatures peaking at 24°C. The service expects around 3mm of rainfall.

