What’s up with the weather? KZN residents warned of severe thunderstorms after heatwave

After a scorching heatwave in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which saw emergency services respond to incidents of young and elderly people collapsing due to the intense humidity, residents have now been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow Level 4 Warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding expected over the Overberg District Municipality and Langeberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as the southern parts of KZN.

Weather warning

KZN Residents can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north-east.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south, otherwise isolated, except in the north-east.

Vigilance

The eThekwini Municipality urged residents to remain vigilant following the severe thunderstorm warning issued by Saws.

“Forecasts indicate widespread showers and intense thunderstorms across most parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These conditions may include heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong and damaging winds, and hail.

“The warning affects the eThekwini region and poses a serious risk to life, property, and infrastructure,” the municipality said.

Flooding

It added that anticipated rainfall may result in flooding on roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.

“Poor visibility and slippery road surfaces are expected to make driving hazardous. Informal settlements and mud-based structures are particularly vulnerable to storm-related damage.

“Residents living in flood-prone areas are urged to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families,” The eThekwini Municipality said.

Stay indoors

Motorists have also been advised to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and maintain a safe following distance, as deteriorating road conditions and limited visibility increase the risk of accidents.

“The public is strongly advised to remain indoors where possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Under no circumstances should residents attempt to cross flooded roads, swollen rivers, or streams, particularly where water levels exceed ankle height,” the municipality said.

High alert

The municipality said its Disaster Management Directorate and emergency services are on high alert and fully mobilised to respond swiftly to any incidents.

“eThekwini Municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely communication to ensure the safety of residents,” it said.

