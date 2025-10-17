Will it be a mild or a breezy weekend for Cape Town? Here’s what the SA Weather Service says

The SA Weather Service explains what weather is in store for the city. Find out more...

Cape Town residents can expect a mild and breezy weekend with a mix of cloud and sunshine, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saturday will start off cloudy in most parts of the city, while Sunday promises clear skies throughout the day.

The weather service said Saturday’s temperatures will range between 15°C and 21°C, with light southerly winds blowing at about 10 knots (approximately 18 km/h).

“Cloudy conditions are expected in the early hours and morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon before clearing in the evening,” Saws forecasted.

Humidity levels will vary from 80% at dawn to 55% in the afternoon, rising again towards the evening as skies clear.

Cooler start to Sunday, warmer afternoon

Sunday is expected to begin on a cooler note, with a minimum temperature of 12°C and clear skies from morning to night.

“No rainfall is expected on Sunday, with rain probability sitting at 0%,” Saws stated.

Temperatures will climb to a pleasant 22°C in the afternoon before cooling down to around 17°C by the evening.

Winds will continue from the southeast, strengthening to around 20 knots (37 km/h) in the afternoon before easing later in the day.

Humidity is forecast to drop to 50% in the afternoon, providing comfortable conditions for outdoor activities across the Mother City.

Dry and stable conditions for the weekend

The service said the weekend will be dominated by stable atmospheric conditions with no significant rainfall or weather warnings issued for Cape Town and surrounding areas.

Residents can look forward to a dry and settled weekend, ideal for outdoor plans, according to the forecast.

With clear skies and mild temperatures, Cape Town can expect a calm and comfortable weekend overall.

