Will it be another hot weekend for Cape Town?

Cape Town residents can expect a warm and dry weekend with no rain forecast, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The latest forecast shows stable conditions for both Saturday and Sunday, with moderate south-easterly winds and partly cloudy to high-level cloud cover dominating the city’s skies.

Saturday: Mild temperatures with high-level clouds

Saws said Saturday will bring comfortable conditions across Cape Town, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 25°C.

Humidity levels are expected to sit at 75%, while high-level clouds will be present throughout the day. Despite the cloud cover, no rainfall is forecast.

Saturday will remain dry, with a zero percent probability of rain and no measurable rainfall expected.

Winds will blow from the south-east at a speed of 15 knots, equivalent to about 9.3km/h, which may be noticeable along the coast but not disruptive.

The south-easterly wind will remain moderate and consistent, contributing to generally pleasant outdoor conditions.

Saws confirmed that rain amounts for Saturday are forecast at 0mm, reinforcing the dry outlook for the city.

Sunday: Warmer conditions expected

Sunday is forecast to be warmer, with temperatures climbing to a maximum of 28°C, while the minimum temperature will drop slightly to 18°C.

Humidity levels are expected to decrease to 70%, offering slightly drier air compared to Saturday. The day will be partly cloudy, with continued dry conditions.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with no rainfall expected, and the probability of rain remains at zero percent.

The wind pattern will remain unchanged, with south-easterly winds continuing at 15 knots (9.3km/h).

Saws said the consistent wind direction and speed will help maintain stable weather conditions across the metropolitan area.

No rain in sight

For both days, Saws has forecast no rainfall, with rain amounts recorded at 0mm and rain probability at 0%.

The weekend outlook indicates continued dry weather, with no significant weather systems affecting Cape Town.

It looks like a good weekend for outdoor activities, beach visits and travel, especially on Sunday when higher temperatures are expected.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated during the warmer conditions and to remain aware of moderate coastal winds, especially in exposed areas.

