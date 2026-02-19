Will it be another pouring weekend for Gauteng residents?

SA Weather Service forecasts showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg during the weekend.

Gauteng residents can expect a mix of partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Pretoria: Thunderstorms predicted

In Pretoria, Saturday will be cloudy between 2am and 8am, with temperatures of 22°C.

Humidity will sit at 60% at 2am and rise to 65% by 8am. Winds will blow from the E and ENE at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

By 2pm, Saws forecasts showers and thundershowers with temperatures climbing to 27°C.

Humidity will measure 55%, with a north-easterly wind at 9.3km/h (5.0kt). At 8pm, skies are expected to be filled with clouds, with temperatures dropping to 24°C and winds shifting to the south-west at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).

Saturday’s overview for Pretoria reflects a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 30°C. The rain amount is forecast at 5mm, with a 30% rain probability.

On Sunday, conditions are expected to be mostly clear at 8am, with humidity at 75% and temperatures at 21°C.

The minimum temperature is forecast at 19°C and the maximum at 29°C. Rainfall of 3mm is forecast, with a 0% rain probability.

Johannesburg: Afternoon rain likely

In Johannesburg, Saturday will also begin partly cloudy at 2am and 8am, with the temperature of 20°C at both intervals.

Humidity will range between 60% and 65%, with north-easterly to north-north-easterly winds at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

By 2pm, the weather service predicts showers and thundershowers as the temperature peaks at 25°C. At 8pm, showers and thundershowers are expected to persist, with the temperature easing to 22°C and winds turning south-westerly at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).

Johannesburg’s Saturday overview shows a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 28°C, with 5mm of rain expected and a 30% chance of precipitation.

On Sunday, the city will be mostly clear at 8am, with the temperature at 19°C and humidity at 75%.

However, by 8pm, showers and thundershowers are forecast, with the temperature at 22°C and humidity at 60%.

Sunday’s overview indicates a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 26°C, with 3mm of rain and a 30% chance of rain.

