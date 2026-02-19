Weather

Will it be another pouring weekend for Gauteng residents?

By Oratile Mashilo

19 February 2026

SA Weather Service forecasts showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg during the weekend.

Gauteng residents can expect a mix of partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Pretoria: Thunderstorms predicted

In Pretoria, Saturday will be cloudy between 2am and 8am, with temperatures of 22°C.

Humidity will sit at 60% at 2am and rise to 65% by 8am. Winds will blow from the E and ENE at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

By 2pm, Saws forecasts showers and thundershowers with temperatures climbing to 27°C.

Humidity will measure 55%, with a north-easterly wind at 9.3km/h (5.0kt). At 8pm, skies are expected to be filled with clouds, with temperatures dropping to 24°C and winds shifting to the south-west at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).

Saturday’s overview for Pretoria reflects a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 30°C. The rain amount is forecast at 5mm, with a 30% rain probability.

On Sunday, conditions are expected to be mostly clear at 8am, with humidity at 75% and temperatures at 21°C.

The minimum temperature is forecast at 19°C and the maximum at 29°C. Rainfall of 3mm is forecast, with a 0% rain probability.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: A fine and warm Wednesday with thundershowers in most provinces

Johannesburg: Afternoon rain likely

In Johannesburg, Saturday will also begin partly cloudy at 2am and 8am, with the temperature of 20°C at both intervals.

Humidity will range between 60% and 65%, with north-easterly to north-north-easterly winds at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).

By 2pm, the weather service predicts showers and thundershowers as the temperature peaks at 25°C. At 8pm, showers and thundershowers are expected to persist, with the temperature easing to 22°C and winds turning south-westerly at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).

Johannesburg’s Saturday overview shows a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 28°C, with 5mm of rain expected and a 30% chance of precipitation.

On Sunday, the city will be mostly clear at 8am, with the temperature at 19°C and humidity at 75%.

However, by 8pm, showers and thundershowers are forecast, with the temperature at 22°C and humidity at 60%.

Sunday’s overview indicates a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 26°C, with 3mm of rain and a 30% chance of rain.

NOW READ: Weather alert: Severe storms in KZN as heat hits Gauteng and Limpopo

