Will it be another warm but rainy weekend for Gauteng?

The province will stay largely stable, with heat and moisture sparking afternoon storms in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Gauteng residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather through the weekend, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers developing mainly in the afternoons

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), the overall weather pattern for the province will remain stable, but moisture and heat will contribute to afternoon storm activity in parts of Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Pretoria: Warm with afternoon storms

In Pretoria, Saturday will start off partly cloudy during the early morning hours before clearing by mid-morning.

However, showers and thundershowers are expected to develop from the afternoon into the evening.

The weather service forecasts temperatures between 20°C and 30°C on Saturday.

Humidity levels will remain around 65% for most of the day, dropping slightly to 55% in the evening. Winds will blow mainly from the east to east-north-east at speeds of up to 18.5km/h.

Rainfall of about 5mm is expected, with a 30% probability of rain. The weather service said “showers and thundershowers” are likely in the afternoon and evening.

On Sunday, Pretoria will experience cloudy conditions for most of the day. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 19°C to a high of 30°C.

The rain probability increases to 60%, with an expected rainfall amount of 5mm.

The weather service indicated that conditions will remain humid on Sunday morning, with humidity reaching about 70%.

“Cloudy conditions are expected, with a higher chance of rainfall compared to Saturday,” it said.

Johannesburg: Increasing rain chances on Sunday

Johannesburg will see similar conditions, starting with partly cloudy skies in the early hours of Saturday, clearing by morning. Afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers are forecast.

Temperatures in the city will range between 18°C and 29°C on Saturday. Humidity levels will hover around 65% during the day, easing to 55% in the evening. Winds will blow consistently from the east-north-east at around 9.3km/h.

Showers and thundershowers are expected later in the day, with the weather service forecasting 5mm of rainfall for Saturday and a 30% chance of rain.

On Sunday, Johannesburg will start off cloudy in the morning, with showers and thundershowers expected by the evening.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 28°C. The probability of rain increases to 60%, with expected rainfall of 5mm.

Residents should remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly during the afternoons, as “isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers” may lead to brief heavy downpours.

