Will it get warmer this week? Here’s what to expect weather-wise in Gauteng

Residents in Gauteng can expect a crisp and chilly week ahead, with fine conditions and plummeting early morning temperatures.

According to South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela, days will be mostly sunny, and the cold will bite in the early mornings, particularly in the central and southern interior.

“Fine conditions are expected in Gauteng, with cold to cool temperatures,” said Thobela.

Possibility of frost

“It will be cold over the central interior, with a possibility of frost in places in the south. Especially early morning over areas in the south,” he added.

Thobela confirmed frost is likely, although no airmass change is expected by the weather forecaster.

“[There is] a possibility of frost in places in the south, especially early morning, over areas in the south.

“Frost can be expected in places where the minimum will be below zero,” Thobela said.

Pretoria forecast

Pretoria will enjoy mostly clear skies, with daytime highs slowly climbing from 19°C on Wednesday to 23°C on Saturday.

However, Sunday will see a dip to 19°C again, with an icy morning low of just 3°C.

Weather forecast by the South African Weather Service for Pretoria:

Wednesday: Mostly clear – 19°C / 6°C

Thursday: Clear skies – 20°C / 7°C

Friday: Clear skies – 21°C / 7°C

Saturday: Clear skies – 23°C / 7°C

Sunday: Clear skies – 19°C / 3°C

Johannesburg forecast

Johannesburg will start the week under cloudy skies, but conditions will clear by Thursday, with temperatures staying low.

Wednesday: Cloudy – 17°C / 5°C

Thursday: Mostly clear – 19°C / 6°C

Friday: Clear skies – 19°C / 7°C

Saturday: Clear skies – 20°C / 8°C

Sunday: Clear skies – 17°C / 8°C

