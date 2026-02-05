Will the skies behave? Gauteng’s weekend forecast

According to Saws, Gauteng residents can expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures this weekend.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast mostly clear and warm conditions across Gauteng this weekend, with no rain expected on Saturday and a low chance of showers developing on Sunday.

Pretoria: Warm and dry start, slight rain chance on Sunday

In Pretoria, Saturday is expected to remain dry throughout the day, with clear to mostly clear skies and no rainfall forecast.

According to Saws, early morning temperatures at 2am and 8am are forecast at 22°C, rising sharply to a high of 33°C by 2pm before cooling to 25°C in the evening.

Humidity levels are expected to range between 35% and 70%, while winds will blow mainly from the east-north-east to north-east at speeds of up to 18.5km/h during the afternoon.

Saws’ overview for Saturday confirms a minimum temperature of 20°C, a maximum of 33°C and “0mm rain with a 0% probability”.

Conditions shift slightly on Sunday, although skies are still forecast to be mostly clear.

Morning temperatures are expected to sit at around 22°C, with a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 30°C.

Saws indicates that Pretoria may receive up to 3mm of rain on Sunday, with a 30% probability. Humidity is expected to be around 70% in the morning.

Johannesburg: Clear Saturday, showers possible on Sunday evening

Johannesburg residents can also expect a dry and warm Saturday, with partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions dominating the day.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 21°C in the early hours to a peak of 31°C by mid-afternoon, before dropping to 23°C in the evening.

Winds will vary from north-north-east to south-westerly, with afternoon gusts reaching up to 18.5km/h.

Saws’ Saturday overview for Johannesburg confirms a minimum temperature of 18°C, a maximum of 31°C and “0mm rain with a 0% probability”.

On Sunday, conditions become more unstable later in the day. While the morning is expected to be mostly clear, with temperatures around 21°C.

Saws forecasts showers and thundershowers by the evening.

Johannesburg’s Sunday outlook indicates a minimum temperature of 18°C, a maximum of 29°C, and up to 3mm of rain with a 30% chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to stay up to date with official forecasts, as conditions may change, particularly on Sunday afternoon and evening.

