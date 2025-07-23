Winter wonderland: Snow in parts of SA – will Gauteng be covered in white?

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg was on 10 July 2023.

A snowman admires the snow that blanketed several areas in Gauteng. Picture: Twitter/@newslivesa

Gauteng is once again being teased about possible snowfall with reports that the province could be covered in white as anticipation and excitement grow.

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg, Gauteng, was on 10 July 2023, when the South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that various parts of the province were covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland.

Gauteng snow

Gauteng was twice forecast to receive some snowfall in the past two months, but hopes were quickly dashed.

While many hoped that the province would be third-time lucky, it’s unlikely Johannesburg or the Gauteng province will see any snow, according to Vox Weather, as the winter season passes the halfway mark.

“Some early snow forecasts recently circulated on social media suggested possible snowfall over parts of Gauteng, North West, the Highveld, and other areas that rarely experience snow,” Vox Weather said.

Forecast

It explained why snow will once again be evading Gauteng.

“Advanced snow forecasts, particularly more than five days ahead, are often subject to significant change. In fact, updated model guidance today no longer indicates snowfall over these north-eastern regions at all.

Vox Weather said it analyses the synoptic system expected, which includes a cold front or cut-off low, the availability and timing of precipitation or rain, and the freezing levels, which is the altitude at which temperatures are cold enough for snow to form and reach the ground.

“These factors must all align for snowfall to be possible. A shift in any of them can lead to significant changes in where snow may fall – or if it occurs at all.”

Cold front

However, Vox Weather did forecast a cold front expected to hit the country.

“As of the latest forecast, a cold front is expected to move in on Friday. A strong ridging high-pressure system will follow, introducing colder air over southern South Africa this weekend

“Forecast snowfall is now largely restricted to the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, the southern Free State, and adjacent high-lying areas,” Vox Weather said

Other parts of SA

Meanwhile, other parts of South Africa will experience cold weather, scattered showers, and a disruptive rain warning for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas, and/or bridges, slippery roads leading to minor vehicle accidents, and difficulty in driving conditions on dirt roads along the north coast of KZN.

