You’ve been warned: Brace for bad weather in Gauteng 

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rains and hail in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast a 60% chance of severe thunderstorms over most parts of Gauteng for Tuesday.

Weather warning

Adverse weather conditions, including strong winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning, hit several parts of Gauteng last week, causing flash floods in several areas.

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas; excessive lightning; large amounts of small hail and large hail in an open area; as well as strong damaging winds are expected over the south-western parts of North West, eastern and northern parts of Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (except for the extreme northeast), Mpumalanga Highveld and escarpment areas, as well as the south-western parts of Limpopo.

Communities

Deputy Chief of Public Information and Liaison Services in the City of Tshwane, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, said the city has received a Yellow Level 2 weather warning for severe thunderstorms from the Saws.

“Communities are urged to exercise caution amid thunderstorms. There is a 60% probability of rainfall across Tshwane. These weather conditions may result in widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, increasing the risk of flooding and other related hazards.

“City of Tshwane has identified high-risk areas in all regions, and the Emergency Services Department will remain on high alert while continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout this period,” Radebe-Kgiba said.

Impacts

Radebe-Kgiba said potential impacts include:

Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains and flood-prone roads.

Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or fires.

Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage, in both formal and informal settlements.

Safety measures

Radebe-Kgiba has urged residents to stay indoors where possible and to avoid contact with metal objects, such as barbed-wire fences and power lines, which may attract lightning.

“Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms. Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.”

Alert

Radebe-Kgiba said the Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related emergencies.

“Residents are encouraged to remain informed by following short-term weather forecasts and paying attention to alerts issued by the South African Weather Service.”

Motorists have also been urged to take precautions.

