Western Cape Mobility tackles spike in pedestrian deaths

More than 70 killed on Western Cape roads this month, most were pedestrians.

The Western Cape Mobility Department has raised alarm over a surge in pedestrian fatalities, as pedestrians continue to bear the brunt of road deaths in the province.

From 1 to 22 July 2025, 72 people lost their lives on Western Cape roads, with pedestrians accounting for the majority of those deaths.

The department said hotspots include Khayelitsha, Milnerton, Paarl, and Kuils River, while the R300 corridor remains a particularly deadly stretch.

“The loss of pedestrian lives is not just a statistic; it represents families torn apart and communities left in mourning,” said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

Hotspot areas and high-risk behaviour

Authorities said many of the fatal incidents occurred in densely populated areas, but noted that no community was spared.

More than 20 deaths were recorded in areas ranging from metro suburbs to rural towns.

Recent data shows that most pedestrian deaths occur at night, particularly on highways and poorly lit roads.

Contributing factors include jaywalking, alcohol consumption by both drivers and pedestrians, speeding, and failure to use available pedestrian infrastructure.

Province-wide crackdown

In response, the department has intensified enforcement and education efforts. In the first three weeks of July, officials conducted:

442 Provincial Vehicle Check Point (VCP) operations

219 drunk driving operations

84 public transport inspections

Targeted checks for seatbelt use, vehicle roadworthiness, and transport of farmworkers and students

Road Safety Ambassadors have also been deployed in high-risk communities to promote safe pedestrian behaviour, while schools, NGOs, and neighbourhood watches are supporting public awareness campaigns.

“Motorists must slow down and remain vigilant,” Sileku urged. “Pedestrians should always use designated crossings, wear visible clothing at night, and avoid walking under the influence of alcohol.”

Long-term safety measures

The department is preparing to roll out new pedestrian safety infrastructure in identified danger zones in the coming months, as part of a broader strategy to reduce road deaths.

“Road safety is a collective effort. By working together as government, drivers, and pedestrians, we can turn the tide on these preventable deaths,” the department said.

