What now for Senzo Mchunu? Police minister’s political career on the ropes

Mchunu has served in various government portfolios since 1987, but can his career survive this?

Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze believes the current controversy surrounding Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has the potential to destroy his political career.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave on Sunday.

This is meant to give a commission of inquiry a chance to investigate allegations that Mchunu interfered in police work and is linked to criminal syndicates.

Although Ramaphosa said interim reports are expected after three and six months, it is unclear how long this commission will take. Commissions are known to take a considerable amount of time before reaching a conclusion.

Kotze told The Citizen on Monday that Ramaphosa is applying the principle of innocent until proven guilty by appointing a commission to investigate the allegations.

“I would say this signals the end of his [Mchunu’s] political career,” he said.

Kotze said initiating a commission of inquiry is part of the formal process of dealing with this matter.

But another analyst, Sanet Solomon, believes Mchunu “might survive this setback”.

Other ways of investigating allegations against Mchunu?

Solomon said a commission of inquiry may not have been the right course of action.

“While they uncover a lot of information, this does not always translate into prosecutions and action.

“Instead, the state could redirect the funds towards investigating bodies that could build strong cases and prosecute those responsible for alleged crimes,” she said.

She believes the president could have considered tasking the Public Protector’s office or another security apparatus to investigate the matter.

“This would yield thorough and speedy results,” she said.

What about Mkhwanazi?

Meanwhile, Solomon said the president had good reason not to remove the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, from his position.

He had received criticism from some commentators who see him as factionalising the South African Police Services (Saps).

“Mkhwanazi has been retained given his competence and the progress he has been making in his position. The changes that he is effecting may be changing the status quo and creating friction, which may ultimately result in better policing,” she said.

