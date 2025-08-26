Is this the end of winter weather? What will spring bring? – SA Weather Service explains

Despite recent cold snaps and warm bursts, the SA Weather Service has not yet made a final call on how this winter compares to previous years.

As the last week of August approaches, South Africans are asking whether winter is finally behind them.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), the season officially ends on 31 August, with spring beginning on 1 September and lasting until 30 November.

Spring brings wind

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said spring is typically marked by dry and windy weather.

“Spring is characterised by dry and windy weather conditions, with a frequency of heatwaves during mid-spring to late-spring, not forgetting extremely high fire danger conditions,” Chiloane explained.

These conditions are often accompanied by higher risks of veld fires, especially in regions already experiencing low rainfall.

The dry spells and windy days also tend to heighten health concerns such as respiratory irritation and allergies.

Cold fronts shift south

While most of the country will feel the warmer transition, some parts will still be influenced by cold systems.

“Cold frontal influence reduces in our atmosphere during the spring season, particularly in the northern parts.

“However, cold fronts still frequent the southern parts of RSA, affecting the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, though the impacts are minor,” Chiloane noted.

This means occasional chilly spells can still be expected in provinces along the coast, but the intensity will be weaker compared to the heart of winter.

Too soon to compare winters

Despite recent cold snaps and warm bursts, the SA Weather Service has not yet made a final call on how this winter compares to previous years.

“We can’t compare August yet or the winter season. We will collate all the observations at the end of the season and then do the comparison,” said Chiloane.

Until then, South Africans can look forward to warmer afternoons and the inevitable return of gusty winds and fire warnings.

