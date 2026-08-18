575 lifestyle discrepancies found… so why have no cops been disciplined?

Only 13% of flagged Saps lifestyle discrepancies resulted in investigation, with none recommending disciplinary measures.

Despite hundreds of undeclared and potential conflicts of interest identified within senior South African Police Service (Saps) management structures in the last five years, no officials have faced disciplinary action.

The police ministry revealed the results of its asset disclosure processes in a written response to a parliamentary question released last week.

The report stated 575 lifestyle discrepancies had been identified since the 2021-22 financial year, ranging from undeclared vehicles, properties, and business interests.

Other common discrepancies were unapproved remunerative work outside of Saps duties and the inconsistent disclosure of gifts.

The senior Saps management audited in the report focused on officers ranked between brigadier and general, as well as administrators at the director level.

Investigations increasing annually

While no referrals were made for disciplinary matters, the police ministry noted that higher volumes of discrepancies were being investigated.

Between 2021 and 2024, zero matters were referred for investigation, despite 235 discrepancies identified though the auditing process.

The number of investigations increased to five out of the 143 discrepancies identified in the 2024-25 financial year, then up to 72 of the 75 discrepancies recorded in 2025-26.

Since 1 April this year, 122 discrepancies had been identified, yet the ministry did not release information on pending disciplinary matters.

Reasons given by officers for the failure to disclose their interests included dormant business, joint ownership of assets, and a misunderstanding of disclosure requirements.

Other reasons were the registration or sale of vehicles, assets used by family members and “administrative oversight without any intention to deceive”.

The question was posed by DA spokesperson on police Lisa Schickerling, who questioned how such a high volume of irregular disclosures could result in zero disciplinary action.

“Given what is now emerging at the Madlanga Commission, we have to ask whether these processes are working as they should.

“Strong safeguards against corruption within the criminal justice system matter. Lifestyle audits cannot become a box-ticking exercise.

“Where serious concerns remain after verification, they must be properly investigated and, where necessary, escalated,” Schickerling stated.

‘Consultation, verification and clarification’

Of the five investigated in 2024-25, the ministry stated all were “finalised and closed with no further action required”.

Of the 72 investigated in 2025-26, 33 were finalised and closed without going further. Three members retired before the investigation concluded, and 36 were still in progress.

Other stats from the most recently completed financial year showed 23 of the non-disclosures were vehicle-related, three were property-related, and 15 Saps employees had both vehicle and property non-disclosures.

Despite these numbers, the ministry confirmed no action had been taken over the discrepancies, as the explanations given were satisfactory.

“No members were subjected to disciplinary action arising from the financial disclosure and lifestyle review processes, and no cases were referred to another law-enforcement agency or oversight body.

“The overwhelming majority of matters were resolved through consultation, verification and clarification,” the ministry stated.