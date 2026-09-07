Zulu King Misuzulu rages over SADC Summit snub in KZN – Dirco insists invite was sent

Among the dignitaries was King Misuzulu's uncle, King Mswati III of Eswatini, who was accorded full royal protocol.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini launched a blistering attack on the government for shutting him out of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, and he threatened to send the Zulu regiment to stop the meeting.

The 9th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week and the 46Th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government were hosted at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban in August 2026.

SADC

The SADC Industrialisation Week, held from 27 to 31 July, zeroed in on the beneficiation of critical minerals – lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, and rare earth elements – positioning the region at the heart of the global energy transition.

It was the prelude to the SADC Summit on 17 August, where President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed regional leaders to eThekwini, the city revered by the AmaZulu monarch as his own domain.

Among the dignitaries was King Misuzulu’s uncle, King Mswati III of Eswatini, who was accorded full royal protocol. Yet, in a striking omission, King Misuzulu claims his name was absent from the official guest list and programme – a snub that casts a shadow over the summit’s ceremonial pageantry.

Frustration

On Saturday, King Misuzulu openly vented his frustration at what he sees as being sidelined from major events, including the high‑profile SADC Summit.

The King said the South African government continues to host major international gatherings in KwaZulu-Natal without inviting him, even when discussions involve land, minerals and resources linked to traditional communities.

Addressing thousands of maidens and the crowd at the annual Reed Dance at eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, the AmaZulu monarch declared that staging such prestigious gatherings in his province without acknowledging his role was nothing short of disrespectful.

“When there are events like the Mining Indaba and SADC in Durban, why am I not getting invited? As the custodian of this land, how can you come to my house to hold meetings without letting me know? That’s disrespectful.

“I had an official from Nigeria visiting me, and he asked, ‘ Why is the South African government hiding you? Because when we are coming to South Africa, we are always hoping we will see the King. Just know that that’s working against the government. Stop hiding the King,” says the AmaZulu King.

The mighty Zulu King has spoken. No big events in KwaZulu-Natal will take place without him being invited. If politicians insist, they’ll banned from his land. Bayede Dawg! Bakijwayela ikaka laba. pic.twitter.com/hcUJP4tQMd – Eagle View 🦅 (@StHonorable) September 6, 2026

Dirco responds

On Sunday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it had noted comments attributed to “His Majesty King Misuzulu” regarding an invitation to the SADC Summit.

“The Ministry confirms that an official invitation was duly extended to His Majesty, who was expected to attend the official banquet and the opening ceremony. To resolve any misunderstanding, the Ministry will engage with the Private Office of the King to establish clarity on the matter.”

Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the 46th SADC Summit in Durban on Monday, 17 August 2026.

He formally assumed the chairmanship of SADC, as regional leaders gathered in Durban for the bloc’s 46th Ordinary Summit.

Ramaphosa takes over the rotating leadership from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is expected to chair the 16-member regional organisation for the next 12 months.