South African actress and model arrested for speeding in KZN [PICS]

Asavela Mqokiyana was allegedly arrested for driving at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Actress and model Asavela Mqokiyana, well-known for her role in Isibaya, has allegedly been arrested for driving her BMW X3 SUV at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie arrested her along the N2 in Ellingham last week, before making her first appearance in court.

Court Appearance

Mqokiyana is set to reappear at the Scottburgh Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Actress and model, Asavela Mqokiyana, well-known for her role in Isibaya (2014) was allegedly arrested for driving her BMW X3 SUV at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone. Picture: KZN Department of Transport

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Siboniso Duma, warned that the RTI will show “no mercy”.

More than 12 000 vehicles stopped

From 15 to 21 October, both the RTI and Operation Shanela teams have implemented the following:

Issued a total of 421 speeding charges

Stopped a total of 12 073 vehicles

1719 motorists have been charged

87 motorists charged for driving without driver’s licences

141 motorists have been charged for not wearing seatbelts

112 unlicensed vehicles were discovered

140 vehicles were impounded for travelling without permits

More operations

Duma said more than 26 #NenzaniLaEzweni Multidisciplinary operations will be carried out between 22 October and 28 October.

“We will have a further 15 #NenzaniLaEzweni operations focusing on drunk driving,” Duma added.