South African actress and model arrested for speeding in KZN [PICS]

Asavela Mqokiyana was allegedly arrested for driving at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Actress and model Asavela Mqokiyana, well-known for her role in Isibaya, has allegedly been arrested for driving her BMW X3 SUV at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone.
The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie arrested her along the N2 in Ellingham last week, before making her first appearance in court.
Court Appearance
Mqokiyana is set to reappear at the Scottburgh Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Siboniso Duma, warned that the RTI will show “no mercy”.
More than 12 000 vehicles stopped
From 15 to 21 October, both the RTI and Operation Shanela teams have implemented the following:
- Issued a total of 421 speeding charges
- Stopped a total of 12 073 vehicles
- 1719 motorists have been charged
- 87 motorists charged for driving without driver’s licences
- 141 motorists have been charged for not wearing seatbelts
- 112 unlicensed vehicles were discovered
- 140 vehicles were impounded for travelling without permits
More operations
Duma said more than 26 #NenzaniLaEzweni Multidisciplinary operations will be carried out between 22 October and 28 October.
“We will have a further 15 #NenzaniLaEzweni operations focusing on drunk driving,” Duma added.