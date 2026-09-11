South African historic monuments rotting, vandalised and falling into decay

Across SA, historic monuments and heritage sites are rotting, vandalised and falling into decay, raising preservation questions.

Across South Africa, historic monuments and heritage sites are rotting, vandalised and falling into decay, raising questions about the country’s commitment to preserving the places that document its history.

Millions of rands have been spent on establishing, upgrading and declaring sites of national significance, yet many have been left to deteriorate.

In April 2024, Stellenbosch University academic Caroline Halton, noted how the decay of colonial-era heritage sites in post-apartheid SA reflects new political agendas, shifting societal values and the economic imperatives of current times.

Decay of colonial-era heritage sites reflects new political agendas

The Cradock Four Garden of Remembrance in the Eastern Cape is one such example.

The memorial honours anti-apartheid activists Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto, who were abducted and killed in 1985.

The site was conceived not only as a place of remembrance but also as a regional heritage and tourism attraction.

Millions of rands were invested in transforming the site into a fully-fledged heritage facility, including an amphitheatre, visitor centre and exhibition spaces, before it was officially unveiled in 2019.

But despite the investment, the memorial has repeatedly attracted concern over its condition.

Robert Sobukwe gravesite vandalised in July 2026

Reports and testimony from members of the Cradock Four families have pointed to overgrown grounds, damaged facilities and deteriorating infrastructure, raising questions about how effectively the site has been maintained since its opening.

Equally troubling is the condition of the gravesite of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe in formerly Graaff-Reinet.

The final resting place of the founder of the Pan Africanist Congress has endured years of vandalism and neglect.

The site reportedly underwent a restoration costing about R500 000 in 2014, but concerns about its upkeep resurfaced in subsequent years, including reports of overgrown vegetation, cracked tiles and an increasingly neglected surrounding area.

The vulnerability of the site was highlighted again in July 2026, when it was vandalised, marking at least the seventh recorded incident of desecration.

Declaring site doesn’t guarantee long-term preservation

The latest attack damaged not only Sobukwe’s grave but also the graves of his wife, Veronica, and their son, Dinilesizwe.

The two sites seemingly point to a broader problem: declaring and upgrading heritage sites does not necessarily guarantee their long-term preservation.

Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown has largely fallen into severe disrepair, reflecting years of infrastructural stripping, vandalism and delayed government intervention.

Situated at the heart of Gauteng’s historic Soweto township, the square serves as a memorial to those who formulated the Freedom Charter.

Built at a cost of R160 million and opened in 2005 by then-president Thabo Mbeki, the site has reportedly been reduced to a heap of rubble, scrap and weeds.

Heritage sites integral to history and must be protected – activist

Anti-apartheid activist Mxolisi Malinga said heritage sites were an integral part of SA’s history and should be protected for future generations.

“By preserving them, we will be protecting the stories and traditions that define a nation.

“We must also be mindful of the fact that heritage lost is never regained,” Malinga said.

He pointed to sites ranging from Robben Island and the Cradle of Humankind to rock art sites, historic buildings and locations associated with the liberation struggle, including the gallows at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where anti-apartheid hero Solomon Mahlangu was hanged in March 1978.

Malinga also highlighted the Solomon Mahlangu Freedom Square in Mamelodi, where a bronze statue has been vandalised, with bronze plaques reportedly stolen for scrap.