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South African journalist Micah Reddy and ‘local fixer’ vanish in Djibouti

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

21 September 2026

03:51 am

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The pair were last seen around midday on Saturday.

South African journalist Micah Reddy and 'local fixer' Vanish in Djibouti

South African journalist Roshan Micah Reddy and his “local fixer,” Kooki Mahmoud, vanished in Djibouti. Picture: La Voix De Djibouti/CPJ Africa.

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Concerns have been raised after South African journalist Roshan Micah Reddy and his “local fixer,” Kooki Mahmoud, vanished in Djibouti, sparking alarm among press freedom groups.

The pair were last seen around midday on Saturday. Reddy was staying at the Escale International Hotel and had been in Djibouti since Thursday.

Reddy, who worked for investigative unit amaBhungane from 2017 to 2023, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most fearless reporters.

‘Deeply concerned’

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it is deeply concerned by reports that Reddy and Mahmoud are missing in Djibouti.

CPJ has urged Djibouti’s authorities to immediately clarify the pair’s whereabouts and guarantee their safety

“The Committee to Protect Journalists is increasingly alarmed that South African journalist Micah Reddy and his fixer, Kooki Mahmoud, have been unreachable in Djibouti for more than 24 hours,” Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa Director, said.

“Their families and colleagues urgently need answers. CPJ understands their reporting was not focused on Djibouti and urges Djiboutian authorities to establish their whereabouts, credibly confirm their safety, and promptly release them if detained,” Quintal said.

Family worried

Reddy’s brother, Niall, said the family is extremely worried and desperate for information as Reddy and Mahmoud remain missing in Djibouti.

Niall said authorities are working through diplomatic channels.

Career

Reddy’s career spans more than a decade of hard‑hitting journalism: from exposing mismanagement at Numsa and businessman Zunaid Moti’s dealings, to co‑authoring Malema: Money. Power. Patronage. with Pauli van Wyk earlier this year.

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He previously served as national coordinator for media freedom at the Right2Know Campaign, edited the Yemen Times in Sana’a, worked in Egypt, and most recently reported from Ukraine.

Media

Mahmoud, his local fixer, is also missing.

Both men’s disappearance has rattled South Africa’s media fraternity and reignited debate about the risks investigative journalists face across Africa and beyond.

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