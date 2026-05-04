South African motorists face another recall as Hyundai flags airbag faults

Fourteen cars distributed in 2011 are at fault.

In a move highlighting persistent automotive safety concerns in South Africa, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced yet another vehicle recall.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is pulling 14 specific 2011 units off the road due to dangerous driver-side airbag malfunctions.

Hyundai i30 and Elantra

The latest safety notice focuses on 14 Hyundai i30 and Elantra vehicles distributed locally in 2011.

According to Hyundai, a subsidiary of Motus Holdings, these vehicles may experience abnormal airbag operations that pose a severe risk during a collision.

Owners of these specific models are urged to immediately arrange a free inspection and repair at an authorised dealership.

The NCC also encouraged former owners of these vehicles to contact Hyundai Customer Care to help trace the current drivers.

A growing pattern of safety concerns

This notice arrives as South African motorists face an increasing wave of automotive recalls.

They have recorded 75 vehicle safety recalls in the 2025-26 financial year. This figure represents a significant increase from the 35 recalls documented in the 2024-25 period. More than 50 recalls were also recorded during the 2023-24 financial year.

The scale of these recurring incidents has led organiwations like the Automobile Association to criticise the current system as “inherently reactive”. It argues that many defects are only identified years after vehicles have entered the market, often leaving unsuspecting motorists in danger.

Earlier this month, 60 Defenders and 67 all-electric Jaguar I-Paces were discontinued for possible faulty seatbelts and a volatile battery pack.

Popular Audi sports car e-tron GT also was reported to have faulty brakes last week.