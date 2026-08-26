South Africans urged to register as organ donors amid transplant shortage

The Gauteng Department of Health also encouraged residents to discuss their donation wishes with loved ones in advance

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has urged communities to sign up as organ and tissue donors and to talk openly with their families about their wishes, as thousands of South Africans continue to wait for life-saving transplants.

Gauteng health spokesperson Steve Mabona on Tuesday said the department wanted to give hope to people on waiting lists across the country.

“The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is encouraging communities to register as organ and tissue donors and to have open conversations with their families about their wishes, giving hope to thousands of people waiting for a life-saving transplant,” Mabona said.

Thousands still waiting for transplants

According to the department, roughly 6 500 people were waiting for organ and tissue transplants across South Africa, a number that included many children.

Mabona said Gauteng alone accounted for a significant share of that need.

“In Gauteng alone, about 1 100 patients are either waiting for a kidney transplant or are being assessed for placement on the transplant waiting list,” he said.

For those on the list, Mabona explained that donation offered far more than a clinical intervention.

“It is the possibility of a second chance at life,” he said.

He added that this could translate into ordinary milestones many took for granted.

“It may mean a child getting the opportunity to grow up, a parent being able to spend more time with their family, or a patient no longer having to endure regular dialysis treatments while waiting for a suitable donor,” Mabona said.

What can be donated?

The department outlined which organs and tissue types could be used to help patients in need. Mabona said the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas were among the organs that could be donated, while tissue donation covered a wider range of uses.

“Tissue donation can include corneas, skin, heart valves, bone, blood vessels and connective tissue, helping to restore sight, improve mobility and significantly enhance the quality of life for recipients,” he said.

Donation is also not restricted to people who have died.

“Living donors can safely donate one kidney or portions of the liver and continue living healthy, normal lives,” said Mabona.

He noted that this had become an increasingly viable route for patients.

“Medical advances have made living donation a safe and effective option for many patients in need of a transplant,” Mabona said.

Demand still outstrips supply

Despite growing awareness, the gap between available organs and patients in need remained wide, the department said.

Roughly 317 solid organ transplants were carried out in South Africa in 2024 across public and private hospitals, yet Mabona said this fell far short of what was required.

“The demand for donor organs continues to far exceed the available supply,” he said.

This shortfall had serious consequences for patients still waiting, according to Mabona. “Many patients spend months or even years waiting for a suitable match,” he said.

In some cases, he warned, patients did not survive long enough to receive help.

Department urges families to talk about donation

Mabona acknowledged that deciding to become a donor was rarely simple, but said it remained one of the most meaningful choices a person could make.

He stressed the scale of impact a single donor could have.

“Choosing to become an organ and or a tissue donor is one of the most selfless acts a person can make. A single organ donor can save up to seven lives, while tissue donation can improve the lives of as many as 50 people,” Mabona said.

The spokesperson said misconceptions about who could donate often discouraged people from registering.

He clarified that age or existing health conditions did not automatically disqualify someone.

“It is important to know that age alone or the presence of certain medical conditions does not automatically prevent a person from becoming a donor. Suitability is carefully assessed by medical professionals at the appropriate time,” Mabona said.

Family conversations bring comfort in moments of grief

The department also encouraged residents to discuss their donation wishes with loved ones ahead of time.

Mabona said families were frequently approached about donation at the worst possible moments.

“In many cases, families are asked about organ donation during moments of immense grief,” he said. “Having previously discussed a loved one’s wishes can provide guidance and comfort when making difficult decisions.”

He said registering as a donor allowed individuals to leave behind a meaningful legacy.

“Every donor has the power to transform multiple lives and help families facing some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable,” he said.

Residents who want to become organ or tissue donors were advised to enquire at their nearest hospital or register with the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa at www.odf.org.za.

WATCH: Virginia Mhlongo, whose life revolves around regular dialysis sessions at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital as she waits for a matching kidney donor.