South Africans warned to take precautions when using fireworks on New Years eve

While fireworks are a traditional way to usher in the New Year, they can also cause distress and injuries to animals, often when fireworks are fired at them.

With New Year’s Eve just two days away, South Africans have been warned to take precautions when using fireworks to ring in 2026.

South Africans are expected to welcome the new year at midnight on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, characterised by celebrations.

Fireworks cause extreme stress, fear, and potential injury or death in pets, wildlife, and livestock due to loud, unpredictable noises and bright flashes, leading to panic, escape, and severe trauma

Animals’ sensitive hearing amplifies the terrifying sounds, causing them to flee, get lost, run into traffic, or suffer panic attacks, while birds abandon nests, and even wild animals can die from fright.

‘Firm stance’

The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said it is taking a firm stance against the sale and use of fireworks for New Year celebrations.

“While fireworks are allowed under certain regulations, the city is reminding residents and businesses to follow the rules.”

Fireworks sales

The city said businesses selling fireworks must obtain certification from SAPS Explosives and from Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services subsection Codes, commonly known as the Fire Safety section.

“Fireworks may not be set off in public spaces, including parks, restaurants, and shopping malls. It is unlawful to point fireworks at another person, animals, buildings, or vehicles.”

Fines and Penalties

The City of Ekurhuleni said businesses selling fireworks without certification will be fined R2 500, while individuals setting off fireworks illegally will receive a R1 000 spot fine.

“As we celebrate the new year, we want to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable time. We urged residents to be mindful of the noise level, taking into consideration animal safety. The city is working closely with the Saps, EMPD and DEMS.”

The city said its 30 stations are ready to respond to any eventualities that may arise, especially on New Year’s Eve and beyond.

City of Joburg

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it will conduct emergency and fire safety enforcement operations in the Johannesburg inner City on 30 and 31 December 2025.

It said the operations form part of a broader Public Safety Bylaw Enforcement initiative, with EMS focusing specifically on fire risk reduction, emergency preparedness, and compliance with fire safety regulations, including the safe handling, storage, sale, and use of fireworks.

Inspections

“EMS officials will inspect buildings, businesses, and trading areas to identify fire hazards, blocked emergency exits, illegal electrical connections, unsale storage of flammable materials, and non-compliance with fireworks regulations.”

The city said any unauthorised sale or unsafe use of fireworks will be dealt with in accordance with municipal bylaws.

“Where immediate danger to life or property is identified, EMS may order evacuations, halt dangerous activities, issue compliance instructions, or take enforcement action to prevent fires, explosions, or other emergencies.”

Save lives

Joburg EMS urged business owners, residents, and the public to cooperate with officials and to comply with all fire safety and fireworks regulations.

It said these measures are critical in preventing injuries, fires, and loss of life, particularly in the densely populated Inner City.

