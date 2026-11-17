The awards celebrated those who continue to uphold the profession in increasingly difficult circumstances.

The memory of journalist Nabeelah Shaikh was honoured at the Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave Journalism and Media Awards on Monday evening as colleagues paid tribute to a reporter remembered for her courage, compassion and unwavering commitment to the truth.

Held at Mila Restaurant in Sandton, the annual awards also celebrated some of South Africa’s most respected journalists and broadcasters, recognising those who continue to serve the public despite mounting challenges, including online harassment, intimidation and threats.

Nabeelah Shaikh

The evening’s most emotional moment came when South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) chairperson and media personality Katie Katopodis paused proceedings to remember Shaikh, who died recently along with her unborn child.

Describing Shaikh as a talented, determined and fearless journalist, Katopodis said she embodied the best values of the profession and represented a new generation of reporters who understood the responsibility that comes with telling other people’s stories.

“She had the courage to pursue the truth, even when doing so was so difficult. And her passing, along with that of her unborn child, is a devastating and heartbreaking loss.”

Guests observed a moment of silence in her memory before Adcock Ingram OTC announced a R25,000 contribution to Shaikh’s family in recognition of her contribution to journalism and in support of her loved ones.

Fearless journalism

While the evening paid tribute to one of journalism’s fallen colleagues, it also celebrated those who continue to uphold the profession in increasingly difficult circumstances.

Katopodis reflected on the challenges journalists have faced over the past eight years, from a global pandemic and political upheaval to elections, social unrest, crime and natural disasters.

“Through it all, journalists have continued to show up. Sometimes at considerable personal risk. Sometimes in the face of hostility, intimidation and threats.

“Yet we continue to ask those questions. We continue to tell the stories that matter,” Katopodis said.

Katopodis said the awards had become an important fixture on the media calendar, recognising journalists who continue to serve South Africa with courage, determination and an unwavering commitment to the truth.

Honoured journalists

Among those honoured on the night were The Citizen’s senior journalist Faizel Patel, alongside Bongani Bingwa, Clement Manyatella, Heidi Giokos, Ashraf Garda, Yusuf Abramjee, Fakir Hassen, Sakina Kamwendo, Nabeelah Shaikh, Qaanitah Hunter and Dan Moyane, among other leading journalists and broadcasters.

Adcock Ingram OTC #SponsorsOfBrave Awards – Media/Journalism. WATCH: https://t.co/Vbg2rJKQ7J – Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 16, 2026

Closing the ceremony, Katopodis delivered a message that resonated throughout the room:

“Your work matters, your bravery matters, and tonight, we honour you.”