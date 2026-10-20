Soweto storm rips roofs off Regina Mundi Church and school as emergency services on high alert

Mulaudzi said no injuries were reported in both incidents.

A severe storm tore through parts of Soweto, ripping sections of roofs off a church and a secondary school and placing Johannesburg’s emergency services on high alert overnight.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services attended to both scenes in Soweto on Monday.

The severe storm ripped sections of roofs off the prominent Regina Mundi Church and Reutlwile Secondary School, which is a public no-fee school.

Roofs blown off

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters responded to the incidents in the afternoon.

“The first incident was at the Regina Mundi Church, where the roof was partially blown away, with no injuries reported in the area.

“The second incident was reported in Molapo, Reutlwile Secondary School, where also the roof of the school was partially blown away due to a severe storm, which was experienced in Soweto and the surrounding areas,” Mulaudzi said.

Picture: Joburg EMS

No injuries

Mulaudzi said no injuries were reported in both incidents.

“Our specialised teams remain on high alert, which includes our search and rescue units, and also our swift water rescue unit remains on high alert to respond to any emergencies which might occur overnight.”

Mulaudzi encouraged residents to call the city’s emergency management services command and control centre on 011 375-5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Picture: Joburg EMS

Tuesday weather

Meanwhile, rough seas and damaging interior and coastal winds are expected to disrupt beachfront activities and cause problems for high-sided vehicles in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday, 20 October, while certain areas in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and North West face high fire danger conditions.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves resulting in localised disruption of beachfront activities, harbours and/or ports along the north coast of KZN, mainly during the morning.

Warnings

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging interior winds, which may cause localised damage to settlements, make high-sided vehicles vulnerable on prone routes, and increase the risk of runaway fires in the extreme northeastern parts of KZN, mainly during the morning.

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the Karoo Hoogland Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape and Moretele Local Municipality in the North West.

Gauteng

It will be a fine day in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon. The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.