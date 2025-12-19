Soweto to face weekend water outage as Rand Water maintenance kicks off

Arrangements for alternative water supply have been put in place to assist residents during the disruption period.

Residents across several Soweto areas are being advised to store water ahead of planned maintenance that will affect supply from Friday evening through to the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rand Water will conduct maintenance on its Eikenhof system, affecting water meters in various parts of Soweto.

The work is scheduled to begin on 19 December at 18:00 and continue until 21 December at 00:00.

Johannesburg Water has urged residents to take precautionary measures. “Residents are encouraged to prepare and store water in advance.”

The maintenance will affect supply from multiple reservoirs servicing different zones across Soweto.

Western Soweto areas affected

The Chiawelo Reservoir serves several neighbourhoods that will experience interrupted supply.

All of Chiawelo will be affected, along with a portion of Dlamini, as well as Protea South and Protea North.

Meanwhile, the Power Park Reservoir supplies a broader area that will be affected. These include:

Bester,

Eldorado Park,

Klipspruit,

Klipspruit West,

Kliptown,

Nancefield Hostel and

Pimville.

Additionally, residents in Braamfischerville Extensions 1 and 2, served by the Braamfischerville Reservoir, will also be impacted.

Johannesburg Water has made provisions for affected residents. “Alternative water supply will be provided for the duration of the maintenance.”

Central and southern Soweto impact

A significant portion of central Soweto will experience supply interruptions due to maintenance affecting the Jabulani Reservoir, also known as the Doornkop Reservoir.

The affected areas include:

Jabulani Flats

Bheki Mlangeni Hospital

Dlamini

Jabavu

Jabulani Hostel

Jabulani Mall

Mapetla

Moletsane

Molapo

Moroka

Phiri

Rockville Central

Senaoane

The Zondi Reservoir and Tower serve an extensive area, including all sections in:

Dobsonville

Emdeni

Naledi

Tladi

Zola a

Zondi (disrupted during the maintenance period)

The utility said water tankers will be deployed across all affected areas to ensure residents have access to water while maintenance work is underway.

Ongoing restrictions and preparations

Despite the temporary maintenance, existing water conservation measures remain in effect. “Level 1 water restrictions remain in place,” Johannesburg Water reminded residents.

The utility encouraged residents to supplement their water needs through natural means. “Harvest rainwater where possible,” it said.

Commercial establishments have been specifically advised to take precautionary measures. “Businesses must ensure adequate on-site storage,” Joburg Water stated.

Additionally, community engagement regarding the maintenance has been ongoing. Joburg Water noted that they “will engage ward councillors from the week of 8 December to provide updates and support.”

The planned maintenance is part of Rand Water’s essential infrastructure work to ensure the reliability of the water supply system serving the greater Johannesburg area.

