Special task team targets officers implicated in Madlanga and ad hoc inquiries

Saps and NPA have launched a special task team to investigate police misconduct linked to the Madlanga commission and ad hoc committee.

The special task team tasked to probe the police misconduct of those implicated in the Madlanga commission and ad hoc committee investigations has been given three months to finalise its investigation.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) General Fannie Masemola said that various units within the police have been brought in to investigate Saps members implicated in the matters.

Masemola and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Andy Mothibi, briefed the media on developments related to the inquiries.

Saps forms skilled task team with NPA support

On 11 November 2025, the national commissioner established a task team of skilled senior managers.

“It’s important to note that some of these cases were already investigated by the political killings task team, organised crime, serious and violent crimes, and other teams,” he said.

The team includes combat members, forensic experts, crime intelligence analysts, and specialised, experienced detectives.

It will also include advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the purpose of prosecutorial-guided investigations.

Mothibi emphasised the NPA’s support for the task team, adding that it will comprise investigators, state advocates, and prosecutors. This is to facilitate prosecutor-guided investigations, ensuring real-time guidance and assessment of evidence.

He added the involvement of the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, with members allocated to intervene as necessary during investigations.

Prosecutor-guided investigations

“This model is designed to ensure swift and effective investigations that see prosecutors and investigators working closely and managing investigations that will culminate in prosecution,” Mothibi said.

The managers were mandated to monitor evidence from the commission and committee to identify implicated Saps employees. They are to initiate disciplinary investigations where there is evidence of misconduct.

“This team’s mandate includes the fast-tracking of the finalisation of all cases that have been under investigation and referred from the commission, as well as the nine members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD),” the commissioner said.

“We have full faith and confidence in the team that is made up of experienced and skilled specialists.”

The task team was given three months to finalise its work, he confirmed.

Names of those implicated identified

Masemola said the Saps have identified the names mentioned at both enquiries to date.

“We cannot, at this stage, mention names, as the cases are still under investigation. All affected members have received notices of investigation into their alleged misconduct,” he said.

The commissioner added that the disciplinary hearings are at an advanced stage. The police have suspended two senior officers.

Another four have already been served with notices of intended suspension. Saps is still considering their representation.

Watch the Saps-NPA briefing on Madlanga Commission here:

Meanwhile, the police have received an Independent Police Investigative Directorate recommendation for the April 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbhense. His body was dumped at a lake in Germiston, allegedly at the instruction of EMPD officers.

The finalised investigation docket was referred to the NDPP on 4 February for a decision.

“It’s important to mention that the Saps had already initiated its own internal departmental and criminal investigations into the conduct of the two police officers, who were allegedly on the scene of the crime when the deceased was allegedly murdered and dumped into a dam,” Masemola said.

Witness safety

In terms of witness safety, the commissioner said the Saps, NPA, and National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) continue to evaluate and monitor the safety and security of people who have a role at the commission.

The general has received a briefing from the provincial commissioner of Gauteng on how far investigations are into arresting those responsible for the murder of Witness D. She also received an update on the latest attack on Wiandre Pretorius.

Three gunmen allegedly carried out the hit on Pretorius on Thursday morning at about 09.25am on Klapper Street, near Boekenhout Street in Van Dyk Park.

Pretorius was named by Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, in testimony at the Madlanga commission.

Unknown assailants gunned down van der Merwe outside his home in December.

Masemola said he was confident the teams are on track with those cases.

Capacity of the forensic science laboratory

There have been submissions in the commission and committee about the capacity of the forensic science laboratory within the Saps.

Saps acting deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant-General Khosi Senthumule, said the Saps aimed to fill 675 posts for capacity building. They had already received 600 applicants, including ballistics experts.

The Saps have also partnered with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, which has expanded laboratory capacity.

“I can give the example of the victim from yesterday, who was also implicated in the Madlanga commission. The team was there,” Senthumule said.

In terms of witness safety, NATJOINTS chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said that NATJOINTS has been overseeing the safety and security of the commission since December. This followed Witness D’s murder.

Mosikili said the unit has activated a priority committee to ensure the safety of witnesses. It coordinates efforts with various government departments and partners.

Commission, committee safety

She said the role of NATJOINTS is to implement safety measures for the commission. This includes venue security and other security disciplines.

The chairperson said she attended a follow-up meeting at the commission venue to ensure that safety measures are still effective. Physical meetings are being conducted to address security concerns.

“Is it still safe for witnesses to come forward and present their testimony before the commission? The answer to that question is yes,” Mosikili said.

