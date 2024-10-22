SPONSORED: Savanna Neat. It’s giving whisky

World number one cider keeps the innovation coming with a new whisky-flavoured premium cider.

Savanna fans are in for a treat with the recent launch of Savanna Neat – Premium Whisky Flavoured Cider. Remaining true to its core, it’s the Savanna crisp and dry cider that consumers know and love with a touch of whisky flavour and notes of toasted oak.

It’s giving whisky. It’s giving aged in a barrel… but in a fridge. Inside a barrel.

Robert Weeder, brand manager at Heineken Beverages, says “We’ve crafted it for an unpretentious generation that’s into bold new flavours without the fuss.” No need for sniffing tumblers here. Savanna Neat is ready to drink from a perfectly chilled bottle.

The newest sibling in the popular Savanna family of flavour variants, Savanna Neat celebrates a nation that never takes itself too seriously, as is seen in the campaign created by TBWA/Hunt Lascaris.

The campaign, titled “It’s giving whisky” has been unveiled on TV, radio, out of home, social and in trade and continues Savanna’s legacy of creating some of South Africa’s most loved ads with its crisp, witty perspective on culture.

“It’s giving whisky” implies that Savanna Neat has the feeling of a whisky, but it by no means is. It remains a true Savanna Premium cider, with its crisp, dry taste and signature humour.

To land this point, we playfully poked fun at all the whisky tropes – from age-old traditions to the pretentiousness of how it’s consumed at clubs with the glorifiers and the pageantry. It’s all about giving South Africans permission to laugh at themselves and the world we live in,” says Steph Van Niekerk, executive creative director at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris.

For Savanna fans looking to try the new variant, Savanna Neat has an incredible experience planned at the upcoming Luxurious Marble Circus on 26 and 27 October and will host Speakeasy launch events around the country over the coming weeks.

Keep your eye on Savanna’s social media pages for more information.

The iconic crisp and dry cider with an added touch of toasted oak is set to become your go-to drink order this season! Savanna Neat is available in a 330ml bottle at all major retailers nationwide.

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is the largest cider brand in the world by volume according to IWSR 2023 and is available in over 60 countries.

Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers’ hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.