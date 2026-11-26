South Africans lost billions to digital banking crime in 2025, as fraudsters continue exploiting trust and personal information.

You’re between meetings when your phone buzzes. It’s an SMS from your bank: “Suspicious activity detected.

Verify your account within 24 hours or it will be suspended.” There’s a link and it looks official. You’re busy, so you tap it.

What is smishing and how does it work?

That single tap is exactly what scammers are counting on. It’s called smishing, short for “SMS phishing”, and its e-mail cousin, phishing, works the same way.

A message arrives looking as though it comes from an organisation you trust and it asks you to click a link.

That link takes you to a fake website designed to get you to share your personal information, “verify” your details or buy something from a counterfeit online store.

Whatever you type in, including your card or online payment details, goes to the scammers who use it to commit further crimes, very often card fraud.

Some SMS links go further still and install malware on your phone. These messages aren’t personal.

Scammers send them out by the thousands, hoping to catch someone who is busy, distracted or not in a position to notice the small signs something isn’t right.

Warning signs that a message is fraudulent

That’s why the most powerful thing you can do is slow down and ask yourself a few questions.

Start with whether you were expecting the message at all. An unsolicited e-mail or SMS with a link should put you on guard.

Then, notice how it makes you feel. Scammers rely on urgency and pressure, warning that your account will be blocked or something bad will happen unless you act right now.

Finally, look at what the message is asking of you. If it wants your ID number, login credentials, banking details, account information or PIN, you can be sure it isn’t genuine.

Legitimate organisations will never ask for your PIN, banking or login details this way.

Steps to protect yourself from SMS scams

When something feels off, don’t click on any links or icons and don’t reply.

Rather take a screenshot of the message, including any links and the sender’s details, for reporting and for your own records.

Then find out whether it’s real by going directly to the organisation’s official website or customer service line.

Never use the contact details in the message itself. If you’re unsure about a website, Yima’s website vulnerability scanner can tell you whether it’s safe – www.yima.org.za is operated by the South African Fraud Prevention Service.

Report phishing e-mails via your e-mail app and block the sender. Also block and delete suspicious SMSes.

One small habit helps, too. Keep copies of your ID document and banking information off your smartphone.

If your phone picks up malware, there will be far less for scammers to find.

What to do if you have clicked a suspicious link

If you’ve already clicked a link or shared your details, act swiftly. Contact your bank and cellular service provider immediately.

If you suspect your phone’s been compromised, delink it from any authenticator apps, remove the SIM and turn it off.

Report this to the relevant organisation and authorities, as well as via the Yima reporting function or the Yima scams hotline.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, reported digital banking crime claims reached R2.4 billion in 2025, highlighting the scale of the threat facing consumers.

Fraud can also compromise your identity, expose private information and leave you struggling to restore your financial security and peace of mind. One of the biggest misconceptions about modern fraud is that criminals need sophisticated technical knowledge to break into your accounts. Often, they simply need to persuade you to open the door.

They exploit trust, create a sense of urgency and impersonate people or organisations you recognise. They may already know your name, where you work or something about your family, making an otherwise suspicious approach appear convincing. Information shared innocently on social media can become a useful tool in the hands of a fraudster.

The Citizen’s collaboration with Comric