Springbok–All Blacks clash faces severe weather threat as residents urged to stay home

Authorities issue nationwide warnings of thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds, placing fans and emergency teams on high alert.

Stay home. That’s the government’s urgent advice as severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds threaten large parts of the country.

The storms could also complicate Saturday’s decisive Springbok-All Blacks clash at FNB Stadium.

Severe weather

Severe weather is expected to move across Johannesburg around the same time as the showdown kicks off shortly after 5pm, potentially placing tens of thousands of spectators and both teams at risk.

Disaster teams, traffic police and emergency services are on high alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and destructive winds.

An orange-level 5 warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Cape, while the Free State, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are also bracing for severe conditions.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Northern Cape could receive up to 80 mm of rainfall, with the Free State and Eastern Cape expected to receive around 60 mm.

Warning

Government officials advise against nonessential travel and urge motorists to slow down and avoid flooded roads and bridges.

Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) has also urged residents to remain vigilant.

“As the city, we remain on high alert together with our specialised rescue unit, which is prepared to respond to water-related emergencies,” said EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha.

“We urge motorists to slow down, maintain a safe following distance and avoid flooded roads. Pedestrians should avoid walking through flooded areas and stay away from fast-flowing water.”

Vigilant

Pasha warned that weather conditions may continue into the weekend.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and monitor official weather and emergency updates. For any emergency that might occur, you can contact the city’s command and control centre on 011 375 5911.”

KZN

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has placed its Disaster Management and emergency services teams on high alert as damaging winds of up to 90km/h are forecast for Friday, 04 September 2026.

“We are urging residents, particularly motorists, to exercise extreme caution. Cross-winds on exposed and high-level routes pose a serious risk, and reducing speed is essential where visibility or vehicle stability may be compromised,” said spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

Mzila warned that the strong winds could cause “damage to infrastructure and settlements, disruption to small harbours and coastal activities, falling trees affecting roads and travel, and injury or danger to life from flying debris.”

High alert

Emergency response teams – including Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue, and Metro Police – are on standby to respond swiftly.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects, avoid unnecessary travel, stay clear of trees and power lines, and refrain from coastal and harbour activities.

“Boat owners should seek shelter for their vessels, and residents must report storm-related incidents or emergencies immediately,” Mzila added.