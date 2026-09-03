Springboks and All Blacks rugby fans reminded of important access information for third Test

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department will be strictly monitoring access points on Saturday, 5 September.

Commuters moving through the south-west of Johannesburg on Saturday are being warned to prepare for congestion caused by Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

The Springboks play their third consecutive Test against the All Blacks on Saturday at the FNB Stadium, where over 90 000 spectators could clog the streets of Nasrec and the surrounding areas.

Rugby fans wanting to drive to the stadium are warned not to do so without planning ahead, as no cash parking will be available in the stadium precinct.

“Heavy traffic congestion and severe delays are anticipated on all major arterial routes leading to the Nasrec precinct, including the N1, N12, M1, and Soweto Highway.

“High visibility will be maintained to prevent lawlessness. Drive sober, exercise patience, and follow all instructions from officers directing traffic,” warned Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

FNB Stadium parking ticket

Rugby fans are reminded that parking tickets must be purchased before leaving for the stadium, as no access will be granted without pre-issued permits.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster’s dedicated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry website for R150 per vehicle.

JMPD stresses that there will be a zero-tolerance enforcement of the parking ticket stipulation, with no exceptions.

“Gates open early to accommodate the high volume of supporters. JMPD officers will be deployed at all outer traffic checkpoints surrounding the precinct.

“Drivers without a valid, pre-booked Ticketmaster parking pass will not be permitted entry into the stadium precinct and will be turned away immediately to maintain traffic flow.

“Vehicles parked illegally on road verges, pavements, highway ramps, or residential lanes in surrounding areas will be impounded immediately,” stated Fihla.

Alternatives

For those not wishing to drive to the stadium, several bus options are available from multiple locations.

Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit will run dedicated routes to the stadium, with fans able to access feeder stops across Johannesburg.

Dedicated buses will also run from Park Station to FNB Stadium for those wanting to use the Gautrain to travel from Hatfield, Centurion, Kempton Park, Sandton and subsequent stations.

At least 12 shopping malls and other key consumer hubs will serve as the pick-up and drop-off points for the park-and-ride system.

Park-and-ride tickets range from R250 to R295 per person.

“Spectators are strongly encouraged to utilise official park-and-ride options booked via Springboks eTickets Platform powered by Ticketmaster,” Fihla concluded.